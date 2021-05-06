US weekly jobless claims drop to fresh 13-month low

Fewer Americans filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week as the labor market recovery gains steam amid an economic boom, which is being fueled by a rapidly improving public health situation and massive government financial assistance.

Labour market strength was reinforced by other data on Thursday showing US-based employers in April announced the fewest job cuts in nearly 21 years. The reports added to other upbeat employment data in suggesting that the economy enjoyed another blockbuster month of job growth in April.

But the labour market is not out of the woods yet, with about 16.2 million people still on unemployment benefits.

"Claims are signaling a new stage in the labour market recovery," said Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC Financial in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. "Although unemployment remains elevated, the labour market is rapidly recovering."