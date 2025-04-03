US slaps 26pc tariff on India, lower than Asian peers

Trump has slapped higher duties on other countries, including 34 per cent on China on top of a 20 per cent tax announced earlier, and 46 per cent on Vietnam.

The relatively lower tariffs imposed on India calmed equity markets.

India’s benchmark share indexes, the Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex, were down 0.3 per cent each at open, lower than the 1.5 per cent to 3 per cent losses seen across other Asian markets. The rupee fell as much as 0.3 per cent to 85.75 against the dollar in early trade but recovered to 85.65.

India gains a natural competitive advantage in several key sectors due to the relatively lower tariffs imposed, research firm Global Trade Research Institute said in a note.

Nearly $14 billion worth of electronics products and over $9 billion worth of gems and jewellery are among the top sectors to be hit by the US tariffs.

The Trump administration, however, exempted pharmaceutical exports from the tariff bringing cheer to India’s pharma industry. The US accounted for nearly a third of India’s pharmaceutical exports - mainly cheaper versions of popular drugs - with sales of about $9 billion last fiscal year.