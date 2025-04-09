China retaliates with 84pc tariffs on US products from Thursday

China will impose 84 per cent tariffs on US imports, up from 34 per cent, the finance ministry said Wednesday, hours after similar levies by the United States came into force.

US President Donald Trump's latest salvo of tariffs came into effect on dozens of trading partners Wednesday, including punishing 104 per cent duties on imports of Chinese products.

Beijing has consistently opposed tariff rises and said Wednesday it would take "firm and forceful" steps to protect its interests.