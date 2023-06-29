WEF in China: Striving for a new normality

On the way from Beijing to the port city of Tianjin, it is impossible not to notice all the greenery. Endless rows of young trees stand to the left and right of over 100 kilometers (62 miles) of highway.

Across the country millions of trees have been planted as a way to help China achieve its environmental goals. And those efforts cannot be overlooked here.

Besides the six-lane highway, a high-speed train connects the capital and port. Numerous neighbourhoods lie in between. Gigantic skyscrapers reach out behind the trees, a number of which are still under construction.