Oil market much changed a year after the Ukraine invasion

The oil market “is radically different in some ways than it was before the invasion of Ukraine,” said Jim Burkhard, head of research for oil markets, energy and mobility at S&P Global Commodity Insights.

A “true global market” with open competition “doesn’t exist anymore,” said Burkhard, who calls the current state of the market “partitioned.”

With the addition of Russia to the list of sanctioned countries alongside crude exporters Iran and Venezuela, almost 20 per cent of global supply is cut off from major markets, including the United States.

“Oil is priced based on its origin, as opposed to its quality,” Burkhard said.

The balkanisation of the market also affects crude tanker routes. The ban on Russian oil by Europe forces Moscow’s exports to travel further to reach buyers.

“That means more miles traveling in the water,” Torbjorn Tornqvist, co-founder of the Gunvor Group, a trading company, said at the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston. “Ship rates have been very elevated and have stayed elevated.”