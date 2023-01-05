Oil prices dive, Europe gas price hits lowest level since 2021

Global oil prices plunged Wednesday over China demand concerns and European gas prices sank to their lowest levels since November 2021 as mild winter weather reduced needs.

Crude prices extended losses from a day earlier, diving around five per cent over concern about demand in the world’s biggest oil importer China as it sees a steep rise in Covid infections in the country.

“While reliable data is seemingly hard to come by, the view appears to be that there’ll be significant disruption in the coming months and then a recovery from around the middle of the year which should then boost demand,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA trading platform.