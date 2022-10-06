OPEC+ agrees deep oil production cuts, Biden calls it shortsighted

OPEC+ agreed steep oil production cuts on Wednesday, curbing supply in an already tight market, causing one of its biggest clashes with the West as the US administration called the surprise decision shortsighted.

OPEC’s de-facto leader Saudi Arabia said the cut of 2 million barrels per day (bpd) of output - equal to 2per cent of global supply - was necessary to respond to rising interest rates in the West and a weaker global economy.

The kingdom rebuffed criticism it was colluding with Russia, which is included in the OPEC+ group, to drive prices higher and said the West was often driven by “wealth arrogance” when criticising the group.

The White House said President Joe Biden would continue to assess whether to release further strategic oil stocks to lower prices.

“The President is disappointed by the shortsighted decision by OPEC+ to cut production quotas while the global economy is dealing with the continued negative impact of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s invasion of Ukraine,” the White House said.