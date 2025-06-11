India’s Maruti-Suzuki cuts near-term EV production amid rare earths crisis

Maruti Suzuki has cut near-term production targets for its maiden electric vehicle e-Vitara by two-thirds because of rare earths shortages, a document showed, in the latest sign of disruption to the auto industry from China’s export curbs.

India’s top carmaker, which said on Monday it had not seen any impact yet from the supply crisis, now plans to make about 8,200 e-Vitaras between April and September, versus an original goal of 26,500, according to a company document seen by Reuters.

It cited “supply constraints” in rare earth materials that are vital in making magnets and other components across a range of hi-tech industries.