UK has some concerns over US green subsidy act: Finance Minister

“Yes, we have some concerns about the Inflation Reduction Act, and the reason is that we believe in free trade,” Hunt said in answer to a reporter’s question about whether the government was looking at ways to help British green businesses.

“But are we worried about the long term future of our clean energy industries? Absolutely not.”

The European Union has said it will set out its own plans to make life easier for green industry, including mobilising state aid and a sovereignty fund to keep firms from moving to the United States.