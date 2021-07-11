Yellen urges EU to reconsider its digital tax plan

US treasury secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday urged the European Union to reconsider its plans for a "discriminatory" digital tax, saying the new global reform deal should make it redundant.

Meeting in Venice, G20 ministers, including Yellen, on Saturday endorsed a plan agreed by 132 countries to overhaul the way multinational companies, including US digital giants, are taxed.

"The agreement that we've reached in the OECD framework discussion calls on countries to agree to dismantle existing digital taxes that the United States has regarded as discriminatory and to refrain from erecting similar measures in the future," Yellen told reporters.