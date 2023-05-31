US home prices to fall less than expected despite high borrowing costs

US home prices will decline less than previously expected this year before stagnating in 2024, despite widespread expectations interest rates will remain higher for longer, according to property analysts polled by Reuters.

Even though the US Federal Reserve has embarked on its most aggressive tightening cycle in four decades, average home prices have fallen just over 5 per cent from their recent peaks, barely a dent compared to the 45 per cent rise during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That resilience in one of the most interest-rate sensitive sectors of the economy is largely down to the stubbornly-tight supply of homes, which was not expected to ease for at least the next six months.