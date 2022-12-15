Rupee falls on dollar index's recovery, forward premiums at 2-wk high

The Indian rupee declined against the U.S. currency on Thursday on the dollar's recovery against its major peers and weak Asian cues, and forward premiums rose to the highest level this month.

The rupee INR=IN last traded at 82.76 to the dollar, down from 82.46 in the previous session. Dollar sales by a large foreign bank had briefly lifted the local currency to near 82.40, according to traders.

The dollar index =USD climbed 0.6 per cent to 104.28, boosted by the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate forecasts and poor risk appetite. Futures pointed to losses for the S&P 500 Index, while European and Asian equities declined. Indian equities had their worst day since mid-October.