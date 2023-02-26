IMF flags debt restructuring hurdles, says banning crypto should be an option

"We just finished a session in which it was clear that there is a commitment to bridge differences for the benefit of countries."

US treasury secretary Janet Yellen said there were no "deliverables" from the meeting, which was mostly organisational.

Further discussions of the panel, which includes major bilateral creditors including China, India and the G7 countries, several debtor countries, are planned around the time of the IMF and World Bank spring meetings in April.

"We certainly had that agreement that this is a useful forum," Yellen told Reuters in an interview. "We look forward to participating in it."