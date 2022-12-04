EU should go to WTO over US subsidies, says lawmaker

“I don’t think that much will change in substance, because the law has already been passed,” Lange was quoted as saying by Funke media group.

The $430 billion (€408 billion) US package aims to tackle climate change, lower the costs of medication for the elderly and reduce energy prices, among other things.

But it also offers massive subsidies and generous tax breaks purchasing US-made products.

Only countries that have signed a free trade deal with the United States, like Canada and Mexico, can benefit from the subsidies.

This has triggered concerns in the EU that it may disadvantage European firms — from car companies to makers of green technology.