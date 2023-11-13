BGMEA writes to RMG buyers to increase price from 1 Dec

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers Association (BGMEA) has officially informed American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA) about the increase in minimum wage of workers in Bangladesh's garment industry.

BGMEA president Faruque Hassan in a letter to AAFA president Stephen Lamar sought support and cooperation of buyers to implement the new wage.

Faruque Hassan said as the factory owners would implement the new minimum wage, they need responsible purchasing practice.

"To ensure uninterrupted and smoother operation in the industry, it is important that prices of all goods which will be shipped from 1 December 2023 are duly adjusted / up-charged covering the increment in wage component. Furthermore, from now onward, all the business negotiations and deals will have to be made adhering to the new minimum wage policy," the BGMEA president's letter adds.