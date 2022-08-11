Weakness in financial sector main culprit for economy: Debapriya

The distinguished fellow at the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), Debapriya Bhattacharya, on Thursday termed the weakness of the financial sector the main culprit for the economy, which is barring the country from moving forward.

“Reform has not been carried out in this sector for a long time. We are lagging behind for not caring about the financial sector,” said Debapriya Bhattacharya while talking to the journalists at a virtual event over the crisis of macro-economy.