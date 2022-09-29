'There's uncertainty in politics, dark clouds loom large'

The planning minister said, "There are problems in the banking sector and other sectors. There are many failures in these sectors for a number of reasons. These sectors need reform. We will definitely carry out reforms, the people want reforms. Even if we cannot carry out all reforms, we will certainly make significant reforms. I can assure you of that."

About the link between reforms and political economy, the planning minister said, "We will not perhaps be able to march fast forward, but we will advance ahead. We perhaps will not be able to march forward as forcefully as you want us to."

The World Bank's report said that if reforms are not carried out, the GDP may fall to 5 per cent between the years 2035 and 2041. And if there are mediocre reforms, then the GDP may be 5.9 per cent and if there are robust reforms, then there may be a 7 per cent growth. Without reforms, the rate of per capita income growth may fall too.

The World Bank has made some recommendations to maintain the rate of economic growth. The report said that average tariffs in Bangladesh are higher than its comparator countries, which is an impediment to trade and so tariff modernisation, increased trade facilitation and investment reforms can boost economic growth.

Concerning the banking sector, the World Bank said that the performance of the banking sector would become important in the country's future economic development, but this sector needed to be scaled up. There had been improvements in the financial sector over the past four decades, but this was not adequate.