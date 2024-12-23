S Alam sets six-month ultimatum for dispute resolution, threatens international arbitration

S Alam Group chairman Md Saiful Alam has set a six-month deadline for the interim government for dispute resolution. He would go for international arbitration if the issue is not settled within the stipulated time.

Md Saiful Alam claimed that the interim government is confiscating his assets and obstructing his investments. S Alam has sent dispute resolution notices to several advisers, including chief adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus. The six-month ultimatum was declared in these notices.

The interim government has claimed billions of money was laundered abroad during the rule of Awami League. Such an initiative from the business conglomerate may hamper the process to bring back the laundered money, reports the Financial Times.