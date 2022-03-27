Industries see growth from 313 factories to 46,000

nd There were almost no factories in the country after independence. The industrial sector of Bangladesh started with only 313 factories in a war-torn country. According to official figures of that time, the country’s industrial sector incurred losses of Tk 2.9 million during the liberation war. In addition to the crisis over the company ownership, there was a shortage of loans and lack of skilled manpower. Despite that, this sector was recovering due to the various initiatives undertaken by the government at the time. These details were found while studying old official documents.

Fortunately, a huge entrepreneurial and business class has developed in that war-torn country over the last five decades. In addition to meeting the demand of the domestic market, the list of products for export has also grown.