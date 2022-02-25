'Information inaccuracies curb confidence in government'

Statistics are being secretly manipulated and controlled in Bangladesh. Official figures bear no semblance to ground reality. The data provided by the government is outdated and misleading. This hampers proper policy making and also curbs public confidence in the government.

These observations were made by speakers on Thursday at a dialogue on 'Challenges of Improving Fiscal Data for Policy Making in Bangladesh'.

The dialogue was organised jointly by the non-government think-tank Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) and Asia Foundation at a hotel in the city.

The dialogue, moderated by CPD distinguished fellow Debapriya Bhattacharya, was also addressed by CPD chairman and eminent economist Rehman Sobhan, member of the parliamentary standing committee on public accounts Abdus Shahid, head of the parliamentary standing committee on the ministry for environment, forests and climate change Saber Hossain Chowdhury, Kazi Nabil Ahmed MP, Shameem Haider Patwary MP, former chief economist of the World Bank in Dhaka Zahid Hossain and others.

CPD senior research fellow Towfiqul Islam Khan presented the key note.