Bangladesh receives USD 2.20b in remittance in June, highest in 3 years

Bangladesh has received US dollars 2.20 billion in remittance in June -- the highest in a month in the last three years.
As per the Bangladesh Bank info, the expatriates sent USD 2.02 billion between 1 and 25 June. It rose to USD 2.20 billion in the last five days.
The country received USD 1.69 billion as remittance in May. Before that Bangladesh drew the highest remittance USD 2.60 billion in July 2020.
According to Bangladesh Bank, remitters transferred nearly USD 1.84 billion in June in 2022, USD 1.94 billion in 2021, USD 1.83 billion in 2020 and USD 1.36 billion in 2019.
The assistant spokesperson of Bangladesh Bank Sarowar Hossain told Prothom Alo that the dollar crisis is decreasing gradually. As the remittance by big margin is being sent to the country, the forex reserve is increasing.