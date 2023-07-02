Bangladesh receives USD 2.20b in remittance in June, highest in 3 years

Bangladesh has received US dollars 2.20 billion in remittance in June -- the highest in a month in the last three years.

As per the Bangladesh Bank info, the expatriates sent USD 2.02 billion between 1 and 25 June. It rose to USD 2.20 billion in the last five days.

The country received USD 1.69 billion as remittance in May. Before that Bangladesh drew the highest remittance USD 2.60 billion in July 2020.