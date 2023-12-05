Wage earners' remittance highest in Dhaka, lowest in Lalmonirhat

Bangladesh received nearly USD 6.89 billion in the first four months (July-October) of the current fiscal year.

Dhaka district received the highest amount of USD 2.30 billion while Lalmonirhat received the lowest amount of USD 5.6 million, according to the Bangladesh Bank statistics of district-based remittance.

It shows that of the eight divisions, the districts of Chattogram and Dhaka divisions received the highest amount of remittance while Rangpur division received the lowest amount.

In November, Bangladeshi migrants remitted USD 1.93 billion. However, the Bangladesh Bank has not published the information as to which district receives how much remittance.

According to the central bank, the migrants sent USD 1.98 billion in October, which was the highest in the last four months. In-flow remittance fell in August and September in comparison to July. But it increased in October.