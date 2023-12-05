Wage earners' remittance highest in Dhaka, lowest in Lalmonirhat

Bangladesh received nearly USD 6.89 billion in the first four months (July-October) of the current fiscal year.
Dhaka district received the highest amount of USD 2.30 billion while Lalmonirhat received the lowest amount of USD 5.6 million, according to the Bangladesh Bank statistics of district-based remittance.
It shows that of the eight divisions, the districts of Chattogram and Dhaka divisions received the highest amount of remittance while Rangpur division received the lowest amount.
In November, Bangladeshi migrants remitted USD 1.93 billion. However, the Bangladesh Bank has not published the information as to which district receives how much remittance.
According to the central bank, the migrants sent USD 1.98 billion in October, which was the highest in the last four months. In-flow remittance fell in August and September in comparison to July. But it increased in October.
Alongside the government's incentive of 2.5 per cent to increase inflow remittance, the banks are also providing the same amount of incentive against each dollar. So the migrants are getting over Tk 115 against a dollar for sending money through the formal channel. However, some banks also provide higher prices. The remittance has increased due to additional incentive in the last month. Remittance increased by 21 per cent in November 2023 in comparison to November last year.
Five top districts
According to Bangladesh Bank, Dhaka district received the highest amount of remittance. The next four districts are Chattogram, Sylhet, Cumilla and Noakhali. Chattogram received USD 588 million, Sylhet USD 405 million, Cumilla USD 387 million and Noakhali nearly USD 225 million.
All together, these top five districts received 57 per cent of total remittance during the period of July-October. Other top districts are: Brahmanbaria, Feni, Chandpur, Moulvibazar and Narsingdi.
The districts received less amount of remittance
In the fiscal 2023-24, Lalmonirhat, Rangamati, Thakurgaon, Panchagarh and Khagrachhari received less amount of remittance in the first four months.
Lalmonirhat received USD 5.6 million, Rangmati 5.9 million, Thakurgaon 6.1 million, Panchagarh 7.1 million and Khagrachhari 7.6 million.
Kurigram received USD 9.5 million and Joypurhat USD 9.6 million.
Dhaka ahead
In division-wise statistics, Dhaka is at the top in remittance earning. Only Dhaka district received remittance higher than any other division. For example, districts of Chattogram received USD 1.93 billion while Dhaka district received USD 2.30 billion.