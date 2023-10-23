Outside experts to be included in BB monetary policy committee: Official

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has decided to include outside experts to formulate a new monetary policy to make the economy vibrant and tame the growing inflation.

Ezazul Islam, executive director of the Monetary Policy Department, told UNB on Monday that earlier only central bank officials were members of this committee, but a decision has been taken to include three more people from outside.

This decision was taken at a meeting of the Bangladesh Bank's board of directors on Sunday.

The country is going through an economic crisis now. Inflation is close to 10 per cent. The rate of food inflation is over 12 per cent. Amid this crisis, the monetary policy committee of the central bank was reconstituted to deal with the situation.