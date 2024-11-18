Embezzled funds now classified as defaulted loans

During the Awami League government, which lost power following a student-led mass uprising, several banks were taken over and large sums of money were siphoned out.

In addition, money was withdrawn in the name of anonymous loans, flouting rules in many public and private banks. While it was the responsibility of the Bangladesh Bank to take action, it facilitated this looting instead.

In many cases, information about large amounts of defaulted loans was kept hidden, and there was insufficient collateral backing these loans.

After the change of government, the true scale of the bad loans has started to come to light. According to Bangladesh Bank data, the non-performing loans of Islami Banks, which have since changed ownership, have more than doubled.

Close associates of the Awami League, such as the industrial groups Beximco, S Alam, and Bashundhara Group, have also defaulted on their loans. As a result, the total amount of defaulted loans increased by Tk 735.86 billion during the July to September period.

By the end of September, defaulted loans had risen to Tk 2.84 trillion (Tk 284,977 crore precisely), accounting for 16.93 per cent of the total loans in the banking sector.