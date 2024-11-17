Default loans soar to 2.85 trillion, actual scenario emerges

As a result, nearly 17 per cent of the loans disbursed by the banks in the country have become defaulted, which was 12.56 per cent at the end of June.

According to the Bangladesh Bank (BB), the amount of defaulted loans at that time was just over Tk 2.11 trillion.

When the Bangladesh Awami League formed the government in 2009, the amount of defaulted loans in the country was Tk 224.81 billion. Since then the bad loan has seen a steep rise in the last 15 and a half years.

The economists, for a long time, have been alleging that under the state patronage, a huge amount of the money has been looted from the banks in the name of defaulted loans and laundered abroad.

Even different types of initiatives were taken so that the banks could disburse a huge amount of money as loans to the influential people and show the amount less in the banks’ ledger books.