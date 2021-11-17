Latifur Rahman, Shahnaz Rahman, Mahfuz Anam and Matiur Rahman highest taxpayers again

Former chairman of Transcom Group, late Latifur Rahman, has been selected as the highest taxpayer again this year. He has been selected for this honour in the senior citizen category.

Simultaneously, his wife and Transcom Group current chairperson Shahnaz Rahman has been selected highest tax payer. She is set to get this honour in the women's category. Both of them are the taxpayers in the large taxpayer unit. National Board of Revenue (NBR) will give them tax cards as the highest tax payers.