Latifur Rahman, Shahnaz Rahman, Mahfuz Anam and Matiur Rahman highest taxpayers again

Eminent businessman Latifur Rahman passed away on 1 July 2020. NBR has selected the highest tax payer this year on the basis of paying tax of 2019-20 financial year (June 2020 from July 2019. NBR on Wednesday published the highest tax payer in different categories this year.
Earlier in 2017, NBR recognised 48 families as 'Kor Bahadur Paribar' for their long-standing practice of unerring tax payment.
At that time, Latifur Rahman and his family were recognised as ‘Kor Bahadur Paribar’ for their long-standing practice of unerring tax payment. Latifur Rahman and Shahnaz Rahman's daughter Simeen Rahman is now chief executive officer (CEO) of Transcom Group.
In the journalist category, Matiur Rahman—editor of Prothom Alo published by Mediastar Limited [of Transcom Group]—and Mahfuz Anam—editor of The Daily Star, published by MediaWorld Limited [of Transcom Group]—have been selected as the highest taxpayers.
With this, Mahfuz Anam and Matiur Rahman have been awarded as top taxpayers for six consecutive years.
Also top taxpayers awarded in the journalist category were Channel i managing director Faridur Reza Sagor, director Abdul Mukit Majumder , and Chattogram daily Azadi editor Abdul Malek.
Four companies will get tax cards this year in the print and electronic media category. Transcom Group’s company Mediastar and Transcraft have ranked first and third respectively in this category.
The remaining two are East West Media Group Limited and Somoy Media Limited.
NBR will to provide tax cards to a total of 75 people this year in different professional categories. Apart from this, 66 companies are getting this award this year.