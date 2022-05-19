Lentil price rises again

There is no respite from price hike at the kitchen markets. Now, the price of lentils has risen once again, just a week after it soared by around Tk 10 per kg. Noodles and garlic also witnessed a new jump in their prices.

The instability over soybean oil is yet to subside and the retailers are still selling the edible oil at prices higher than that fixed by the government. Besides, there is a crisis of one-litre bottle soybean oil, which is forcing the retailers to open five-litre bottle soybean oil and sell in loose form.

This scenario was found in different kitchen markets in the capital on Wednesday and analysing the market price chart of the trading corporation of Bangladesh (TCB).