Why lipstick imports increase

The ‘lipstick effect’ theory came to the fore in 2001 during the recession in the US. Generally speaking, there is a slump in sales during any recession. But at that time, the chairman of the cosmetics company Estee Lauder, Leonard Lauder, declared that lipstick sales had increased in the recession. He was the first to use the term, ‘The Lipstick Effect’. The theory became hugely popular. There are two strong explanations behind this.

The demand for luxury goods falls with the decrease of people’s incomes. But interest grows in lesser costly luxury items. Another explanation is that, during financially difficult times, people try to spruce themselves up to feel better and forget their woes. That’s why lipstick sales go up in times of economic downturn. That is why American economists keep an eye on lipstick sales to determine if there are apprehensions of a recession.

There are no records available of item-wise retail sales in Bangladesh. But an idea of whether the sale of lipstick has gone up or not can be got from import records. According to the National Board of Revenue’s records, over the past four months from July to October of the current fiscal, 40,775 kg of lipstick and lip related products have been imported. In the 2022-23 fiscal this was 26,853 kg in the corresponding period. So according to official records, lipstick import has gone up by 52 per cent.