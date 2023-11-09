Commerce minister and the lipstick theory

Eduardo Galeano was a renowned journalist and writer of Uruguay. He once said, "The best language is silence. We live in a time of a terrible inflation of words, and it is worse than the inflation of money." If this had been written in Bangladesh, it would undoubtedly be said that this was in context of the ministers and their jabbering on high inflation in the country.

The commerce minister, for example, said that though the price of essentials has increased considerably in the country, the people in his area (Rangpur) were not suffering. Quite to the contrary, he contended, in his area the "women were using lipstick three times a day, changing their sandals four times." In short, the definition of happiness, to the commerce minister, is using lipstick three times a day. It is not that everyone must be well-versed in economics before they speak, but basic common sense is expected. Also, there has been much written about the 'lipstick theory' over the past two years. One ought to keep updated.