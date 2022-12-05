Local

Apparel sector

Import from Bangladesh to the US increases by 51pc

Prothom Alo English Desk
Working at a readymade garment factory File Photo

The USA has imported RMG items worth $7.55 billons from Bangladesh during the January-September period of the current year which is around 51 per cent higher compared to the same period of last year, reports news agency BSS.

According to the latest statistics from the Office of Textiles and Apparel of the United States, the import of RMG items by USA from different countries of the world also increased by 34.61 per cent during this nine-month period.

Bangladesh has been able to maintain its position as the 3rd largest RMG sourcing country for USA with a market share of 8.54 per cent.

Talking to BSS, director of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), Mohiuddin Rubel, said that the interest of the US buyers in procuring RMG items from Bangladesh has increased in the recent times due to the various initiatives of the government and the entrepreneurs during the Covid-19 period alongside the improved compliance situation in Bangladesh.

Besides, the US has also reduced its import of apparel form China which has also came as a blessing for Bangladesh.

According to official data, China is currently the largest source of apparel items for the US with a share of 22.48 per cent followed by Vietnam in the 2nd position having a market share of 18.51 per cent.

The USA also imports RMG items from Indonesia, India, Cambodia, Pakistan and South Korea.

