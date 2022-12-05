Import from Bangladesh to the US increases by 51pc

The USA has imported RMG items worth $7.55 billons from Bangladesh during the January-September period of the current year which is around 51 per cent higher compared to the same period of last year, reports news agency BSS.

According to the latest statistics from the Office of Textiles and Apparel of the United States, the import of RMG items by USA from different countries of the world also increased by 34.61 per cent during this nine-month period.