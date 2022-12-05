Import from Bangladesh to the US increases by 51pc

Bangladesh has been able to maintain its position as the 3rd largest RMG sourcing country for USA with a market share of 8.54 per cent.
Talking to BSS, director of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), Mohiuddin Rubel, said that the interest of the US buyers in procuring RMG items from Bangladesh has increased in the recent times due to the various initiatives of the government and the entrepreneurs during the Covid-19 period alongside the improved compliance situation in Bangladesh.
Besides, the US has also reduced its import of apparel form China which has also came as a blessing for Bangladesh.
According to official data, China is currently the largest source of apparel items for the US with a share of 22.48 per cent followed by Vietnam in the 2nd position having a market share of 18.51 per cent.
The USA also imports RMG items from Indonesia, India, Cambodia, Pakistan and South Korea.