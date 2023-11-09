Remittance: Exchange rate climbs to Tk 123 per dollar

Amid the ongoing crisis of foreign reserve, the exchange rate of the US dollar rose by Tk 12-13 a dollar. As local banks are competitively purchasing US dollars at Tk 122-123 per dollar from foreign exchange houses and money transfer firms, remittance earnings increased by about 35 per cent in the first four days of this month.

As per an earlier announcement, banks were to sell dollars at Tk 111 a dollar for import liability and purchase Tk 110.50 a dollar for remittance and export earnings. Since banks are exchanging dollars at higher rates and showing different prices in documents, a new crisis appears in the dollar market.

Amid such a situation, two associations of the bankers -- the Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers Association (BAFEDA) and the Association of Bankers Bangladesh (ABB) – will hold a meeting this week in consultation with the Bangladesh Bank. According to the bankers concerned, a decision on the rise in the exchange rate of dollars is likely from this meeting.