Nearly 100,000 taxpayers submit e-returns in first 10 days
Nearly 100,000 (1 lakh) taxpayers have submitted their income tax returns online within the first 10 days of launching the e-return system in current tax year (2025-2026), the National Board of Revenue (NBR) said today, Thursday.
Following the inauguration of the 2025-26 e-return submission process by Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed on 4 August, 2025, a total of 96,945 taxpayers filed their returns online till 13 August.
In comparison, last year only 20,523 taxpayers submitted e-returns in the first 10 days of the filing season, which began on 9 September, 2024. This year's daily average submission rate is almost five times higher than last year, said an NBR press release.
On 3 August, 2025, the NBR issued a special order making online filing of income tax returns mandatory for all individual taxpayers across the country, except for senior citizens aged 65 years or above, physically incapable persons or with special needs, Bangladeshi taxpayers residing abroad, and legal representatives of deceased taxpayers.
Later, on 11 August, 2025, the order was amended to exempt foreign nationals working in Bangladesh from the mandatory e-return requirement.
Taxpayers who cannot file returns online due to registration-related issues may submit paper returns by 31 October, 2025, subject to approval from the concerned Additional or Joint Commissioner of Taxes, upon application to the respective Deputy Commissioner of Taxes with specific and reasonable justification.
According to NBR, taxpayers can pay their taxes from home through bank transfers, debit or credit cards, and mobile financial services such as bKash, Rocket, or Nagad. They can instantly print their e-return acknowledgement slip and income tax certificate after filing online.
To assist taxpayers, NBR has set up a dedicated call center at 09643 71 71 71 to provide immediate telephone-based solutions for e-return-related queries. Taxpayers can also submit written complaints or queries through the e-Tax Service option on the NBR portal (www.etaxnbr.gov.bd) and receive solutions online.
The NBR urged all eligible taxpayers to file their returns on time through www.etaxnbr.gov.bd, ensuring accurate disclosure of income, expenditure, assets, and liabilities as responsible citizens.