Nearly 100,000 taxpayers submit e-returns in first 10 days

Nearly 100,000 (1 lakh) taxpayers have submitted their income tax returns online within the first 10 days of launching the e-return system in current tax year (2025-2026), the National Board of Revenue (NBR) said today, Thursday.

Following the inauguration of the 2025-26 e-return submission process by Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed on 4 August, 2025, a total of 96,945 taxpayers filed their returns online till 13 August.

In comparison, last year only 20,523 taxpayers submitted e-returns in the first 10 days of the filing season, which began on 9 September, 2024. This year's daily average submission rate is almost five times higher than last year, said an NBR press release.