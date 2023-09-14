IsDB to provide 3.3b housing loans to disadvantaged outside 3 major cities

The Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation (BHBFC) is set to receive USD 296.3 million or Tk 32.60 billion from the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB). This funding will be used to provide housing loans to disadvantaged individuals and those residing outside of three major cities.

The government agency will utilise this fund for its Rural and Peri-Urban Housing Finance Project and intends to launch the loan programme in January of the upcoming year.

BHBFC said currently they provide 75 per cent of the loans to people living outside Dhaka and Chattogram city corporations. However, the new loan fund will be entirely provided to people living outside Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet city corporations, which means people from rural areas will get priority, and the IsDB has provided loans to the state-owned housing loan provider with this condition.