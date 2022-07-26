BPC moves to rein in additional demand

Diesel sales have witnessed a drastic surge throughout the past week on the heels of a planned load shedding enforced across the country.

Fuel oil dealers held the additional use of oil-run generators responsible for the scenario. Besides, some people are storing up the fuel oil being driven by a speculated crisis while some are taking increased amount of fuel in their cars.

The oil supplier companies are now trying to rein in the rising demand.

Three state-owned oil companies – Padma Oil Company, Meghna Petroleum Limited, and Jamuna Oil Company Limited – regularly supply fuel to the authorised dealers. Later, the dealers sell diesel, petrol and octane through their own and affiliated pumps at the retail level across the country.

The pump traders said the demand for diesel rose by 20 per cent within a week while that of octane and petrol went up 10 per cent. It prompted them to place an increased requisition, but the suppliers verbally said on Monday that they would not meet the additional demand.

If a dealer has a demand for 50,000 liters, it will be provided with a maximum 35,000 liters, said the traders.

Nazmul Islam, manager of Salek Motors in Rangpur city, said their daily sales volume of diesel was 400 to 450 liters, but it now goes up by 150 liters.