Mongla Port exceeds net profit target by Tk 416m in FY25

Mongla Port has successfully surpassed all of its operational and financial targets in the fiscal year 2024-25, reporting a net profit that exceeded the target by Tk 416 million.

At a press briefing held on Thursday afternoon, port officials disclosed that the port witnessed higher-than-expected revenue earnings, ship arrivals, cargo handling, and container handling during the year.

According to the Mongla Port Authority, the net profit target for the fiscal year was set at Tk 204 million. However, the port earned Tk 621 million, marking an increase of Tk 416 million, or 203.49 per cent higher than the target.