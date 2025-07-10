Mongla Port exceeds net profit target by Tk 416m in FY25
Mongla Port has successfully surpassed all of its operational and financial targets in the fiscal year 2024-25, reporting a net profit that exceeded the target by Tk 416 million.
At a press briefing held on Thursday afternoon, port officials disclosed that the port witnessed higher-than-expected revenue earnings, ship arrivals, cargo handling, and container handling during the year.
According to the Mongla Port Authority, the net profit target for the fiscal year was set at Tk 204 million. However, the port earned Tk 621 million, marking an increase of Tk 416 million, or 203.49 per cent higher than the target.
As per official data, the port had targeted the arrival of 800 ships in FY2024-25 but received 830, surpassing the goal by 3.75 per cent.
Cargo handling was targeted at 8.88 million tonnes, while the actual volume reached 10.412 million tonnes—an increase of 1.532 million tonnes.
In container handling, the port had set a target of 20,000 TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units), but managed 21,456 TEUs during the fiscal year.
The port also exceeded its revenue collection target. Against a target of Tk 3338 million, the port generated Tk 3433 million in revenue.
Additionally, a total of 11,579 reconditioned vehicles were imported through Mongla Port in the fiscal year.