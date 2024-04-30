IMF seeks flexible exchange rate, trims growth forecast

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has once again recommended the introduction of a flexible currency exchange rate in Bangladesh.

At a virtual press briefing on Tuesday, Krishna Srinivasan, director at the IMF’s Asia and Pacific Department (APD), noted that there is a deficit in the financial account of Bangladesh and it should introduce a flexible or market-based exchange rate to address the deficit.

The press briefing marked the publication of the lending agency's regional economic outlook for Asia and the Pacific.