15pc VAT on imported laptops, price to go up

In his budget speech he said, “There is VAT exemption on the import of laptop. In consequence, local laptop manufacturers are facing unequal competitions. So I’m proposing imposition of 15 per cent VAT on the import of laptops.”
After imposing the new VAT, the total tax imposed on imported laptops will amount to 31 per cent.
The total size of the proposed budget stood at Tk 6,780 billion. The government expects to bag an earning of Tk 4,362 billion in the year while the remaining Tk 2,417 billion has been shown as deficit in the budget.
The government would collect loans from domestic and foreign sources to make up the deficit.