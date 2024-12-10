4 ships of soybean oil arrive from Brazil, Argentina

Speaking about this, TK Group director Shafiul Athar told Prothom Alo that the LCs for the import of the soybean oil were opened earlier upon the government’s assurance that the price would be adjusted. As the price has been adjusted, import of oil will increase.

He further expressed that there will not be any crisis of soybean oil during Ramadan.

He, however, added that the cost per tonne was USD 1,217.

Soybean oil is one of a few products whose price is fixed by the government.

Though the price of soybean oil was spiking for the last two months, the government did not adjust the price at home until Sunday. Instead, it reduced duty to keep the price stable.

As a result, the companies did not get any chance to raise the price of bottled soybean oil. But the price at the wholesale market fluctuates with that of the global market. The government also does not have much scope to monitor the price at the wholesale level.

As a result, the price of oil in the wholesale market recently rose by Tk 10 a litre than the rate set by the government.