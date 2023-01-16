No bar to continue case in New York, accused's petition dismissed

A court in New York has dismissed two petitions seeking to scrap a case filed over stealing reserves of Bangladesh Bank kept in the Federal Reserve Bank of New York in the US.

On 13 January, New York's Supreme Court dismissed the petitions filed by Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation in Philippines (RCBC) and six accused.

Bangladesh Bank's Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) in a statement on Monday disclosed this update of the case.

Another accused Kim Aung's appeal for scrapping the case has also been dismissed.

Following this verdict in the New York court, there is no bar to continue Bangladesh Bank's reserve heist case in US court against Philippines' RCBC and 18 people and organisations including Kim Aung.