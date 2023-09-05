Youngone rises to the top as local companies thrive

Exports of the Youngone Corporation was less than USD 20 million two decades ago. The company owned by South Korean entrepreneur Sung Ki-hak had only seven warehouses in Dhaka and Chattogram back then.

The Youngone Corporation was constructing the Korean Export Processing Zone (KEPZ) on 2,492 acres of land at the time. Different companies started operations in the KEPZ in 2011 after many hurdles. Their export has been growing rapidly since then.

Sung Ki-hak had kept his focus on high-priced clothing right from the start. As a result, the company’s exports grew gradually. The South Korean company has reached the milestone of exporting RMG products of 1 billion USD in the 2022-23 fiscal. The business group is the top garments exporter from Bangladesh.

The Opex Sinha Group was the top garment exporter even two decades ago. However, the company has not been in the race for top exporters for some time now. Meanwhile, many of the companies with little export size two decades ago, have grown into big names now. One of these companies has already crossed the USD 500 million-export milestone. Several companies are near reaching the milestone.

Local Ha-Meem Group is second in the list of the top 10 garment exporters. They earned a total of USD 612.5 million from exports in the 2022-23 fiscal. The Mondal Group and The DBL Group are in third and fourth places respectively. Of them, Mondal Group’s export income was USD 430 million. The DBL group exported garments products worth USD 428.6 million in the last fiscal. The Pacific Jeans Group, fifth in the list of top exporters, has exported products worth USD 406 million. Of the remaining five of the top 10 exporters, Standard Group exported apparel products worth USD 387.1 million, Palmal Group of Companies USD 385.9 million, AHK Group USD 312.6 million and Asian & DAF Group exported garments products worth USD 309.3 in the last fiscal.