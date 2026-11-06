Islami Bank to increase authorised capital by Tk 80 billion

Islami Bank has decided to increase its authorised capital from Tk 20 billion to Tk 100 billion. The decision was taken at a meeting of the bank’s board of directors held on 4 November.

As a listed company, the bank informed its shareholders of the decision through the stock exchanges yesterday, Thursday.

Speaking on condition of anonymity about the decision to increase the bank's capital, a senior bank official told Prothom Alo, “The bank has fallen into a capital crisis due to irregularities by the S Alam Group. We are therefore trying to bring a foreign strategic investor on board by increasing the authorised capital. The recommendation to raise the capital came from Bangladesh Bank. We hope Bangladesh Bank will approve our decision.”