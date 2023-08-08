BGMEA leaders reluctant to step down despite end of tenure

It has been learned that leaders of the Sammilita Parishad do not want to hold the BGMEA election before the national election. They have informed the government high-ups on this matter and received a green signal. A fresh extension to the tenure of the current board requires an amendment to the Trade Organization Act 2022 because the director general of the Trade Organization Wing can extend the tenure of a trade organisation body no more than six months.

Regarding this, a BGMEA leader, on condition of anonymity, told Prothom Alo the commerce ministry has taken the initiative to amend several sections of the Trade Organization Act 2022 in order to extend the tenure of the current board of the BGMEA. The draft of the Trade Organization Act is now with the cabinet, and that is likely to be passed in the next permanent session.

In 2013, the board of BGMEA was elected by the direct vote of its members for the next two years. The next time, the Sammilita Parishad and the Forum negotiated. A committee was formed led by Siddikur Rahman of Sammilita Parishad on 22 September 2015 in the first phase of that negotiation, and the committee carried out the charge for 43 months on various pretexts. Both collations also tried to negotiate for the next term, but finally, Swadhinata Parishad fielded several candidates. As a result, the election was held for formality in Dhaka. In 2021, the Sammilita Parishad bagged 25 posts and the Forum led by ABM Shamsuddin won 11 remaining posts in Dhaka and Chattogram.