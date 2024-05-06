National Bank hasn’t been taken over, won’t be merged either, says new chairman
The newly-appointed chairman of the board of directors at private National Bank Limited, Khalilur Rahman said National Bank will not be merged with any other bank. He further said that he has talked to the Bangladesh Bank about this.
The National Bank has not been taken over. Its directors have been appointed by the government, he added.
Khalilur Rahman made the remarks while addressing a press conference at the bank’s headquarters in Dhaka on Monday.
He said, “Whatever happened in the past has happened but there will be no more looting. Those who borrowed from the bank must return the money. We will be able to revise the past glory in a year.”
“We have been working keeping faith in Allah. Looting happened in the past and from now on, not a single penny will be plundered anymore,” Khalilur Rahman insisted.
He informed the media that Bangladesh Bank gave them a year to get rid of the bank’s weak condition. As a result, we are free from the merger initiatives.
Khalilur Rahman informed the media that the shareholders will initially collect a capital of Tk 10 billion and another Tk 30 billion later in various ways. They will also focus on deposit collection, he said adding that recovery of bad loans will get maximum priority and none will be spared on this matter.