Tk 226m withdrawn from National Bank after 8pm 

A whopping Tk 226 million was disbursed in loans from the Gulshan corporate branch of National Bank after 8:00 pm on 28 December, though the official banking transaction period ranges from 10:00 am to 3:30 pm.

The entire amount went to a single client in cash, the Bangladesh Bank (BB) said in a letter that marked the transaction as a sheer violation of the banking rules.

In the letter, the central bank also directed to take punitive measures over the transaction, saying that the concerned officials have committed serious irregularities by making the transaction beyond the stipulated time. It is a punishable offence.

Infratech Construction Company is the lucky client that availed of the special lending privilege. On 28 December, the National Bank board of directors approved the loan renewal proposal in the afternoon and the approval was forwarded to the Gulshan branch at 6:50 pm. Later, the entire amount was withdrawn between 8:23 pm and 9:04 pm.