Pharmaceutical raw materials worth Tk 2b burnt in airport fire: BAPI

Pharmaceutical raw materials worth at least Tk 2 billion have been burnt in the fire at the cargo village of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceutical Industries (BAPI) secretary general Md Zakir Hossain confirmed this saying there are 307 pharmaceutical companies in Bangladesh, of which 250 are still in business.

As of 11:00 am today, top 32 pharmaceutical companies have confirmed that their raw materials worth more than Tk 2 billion have been burnt in the airport fire.