LABCCI sign MoU with BIDA to open new door for trade, investment

Nahid Ferdousi, commercial specialist, Brazilian Embassy in Dhaka assured that Brazil is very much interested to tie with Bangladesh in all aspects.

Md. Anwar Shawkat Afser, president of LABCCI, said that a new era has been started by the MoU signing ceremony.

LABCCI now got the affiliation from the Prime Minister's Office of Bangladesh, BIDA. "Now business society from Latin American countries may get more confident to invest and trade in Bangladesh by the collaboration of LABCCI."

The LABCCI president also highlighted the upcoming event "Bangladesh Investment B2B (Business to Business) Event in Latin America-2023" which will be jointly organised by BIDA, DBCCI and LABCCI in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Argentina and Brazil during March 2023.

Representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Commerce, BIDA, BEZA, Hi-Tech Park Authority and high profile Bangladeshi and European Businessmen will participate in the mega event.