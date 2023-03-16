LABCCI sign MoU with BIDA to open new door for trade, investment

The ceremony was conducted by Md. Matiur Rahman, executive member (additional secretary), marketing & communication as a chairperson of the event.
LABCCI president Md. Anwar Shawkat Afser and Md. Matiur Rahman, executive member (additional secretary), marketing & communication signed the MoU on behalf of their respective sides.
Speaking on the occasion, Lokman Hossain Miah mentioned that the present government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina created a friendly environment for businessmen.
He said the special economic zones will provide a safe zone for the foreign investors in Bangladesh. He appreciated the LABCCI Board of Directors for their initiative to attract FDI from the Latin American region as well as from Europe.
Nahid Ferdousi, commercial specialist, Brazilian Embassy in Dhaka assured that Brazil is very much interested to tie with Bangladesh in all aspects.
Md. Anwar Shawkat Afser, president of LABCCI, said that a new era has been started by the MoU signing ceremony.
LABCCI now got the affiliation from the Prime Minister's Office of Bangladesh, BIDA. "Now business society from Latin American countries may get more confident to invest and trade in Bangladesh by the collaboration of LABCCI."
The LABCCI president also highlighted the upcoming event "Bangladesh Investment B2B (Business to Business) Event in Latin America-2023" which will be jointly organised by BIDA, DBCCI and LABCCI in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Argentina and Brazil during March 2023.
Representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Commerce, BIDA, BEZA, Hi-Tech Park Authority and high profile Bangladeshi and European Businessmen will participate in the mega event.
Salman F. Rahman, MP, advisor to prime minister on private industry and investment will lead the delegation in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Argentina and Brazil.
The Objectives of the Delegation are: to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) which may be a great opportunity for the businessmen of Latin America to invest in the potential sectors in Bangladesh, and to explore and promote Bangladeshi products and services to Latin America region also to promote business from the Latin America to the emerging Bangladesh market.
B2B and networking seminar will be held on the sectors like, agriculture, food processing, textile, processing plant for soya beans, sunflower, iron ores, petroleum oils, fertiliser, RMG, wood log, export of jute, leather and pharmaceuticals.