LPG price rises again

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has raised the price of liquefied petroleum gas again by Tk 29 per 12-kg cylinder.
They raised the price by Tk 23 last month.
The newly declared rate will be in effect from 6:00 pm Tuesday. The rate of 12-kg cylinders of LPG for the month of January has been fixed at Tk 1,433, which was Tk 1,404 in December. The 12-kg cylinders of LPG are mostly used in households.
The new rate of LPG was revealed at a press conference at the office of the BERC in the capital on Tuesday.
The agency updates the price of LPG every month. BERC chairman Md Nurul Amin declared the new rate.
Although the rate of LPG remains unchanged in the global market, it has been raised in Bangladesh due to the devaluation of taka against the US dollar. The BERC fixes the price of dollars by calculating the average of the invoice prices of the importing companies.
The BERC has been determining the price of LPG since April 2021. Propane and butane, two main ingredients of LPG, are imported from different countries. Saudi based company Aramco reveals the price of these two ingredients every month. It is known as the Saudi cargo price (CP). The BERC adjusts the price of LPG considering CP as the base price.
According to the BERC, the price LPG provided by the private companies, including the value added tax, has been fixed at Tk 119.40 per kg, which was Tk 117.02 last month. The price of different sizes of LPG cylinders will be fixed as per this. However, the price of LPG gas provided by government companies has not been raised. Meanwhile, the price of LPG used for cars (auto gas) has been fixed at Tk 65.76, which was Tk 64.43 before.
There various sizes of LPG gas cylinders varying from 5 kg to 45 kg. Apart from the household works, LPG is used in restaurants, public transports and industries.