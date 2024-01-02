LPG price rises again

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has raised the price of liquefied petroleum gas again by Tk 29 per 12-kg cylinder.

They raised the price by Tk 23 last month.

The newly declared rate will be in effect from 6:00 pm Tuesday. The rate of 12-kg cylinders of LPG for the month of January has been fixed at Tk 1,433, which was Tk 1,404 in December. The 12-kg cylinders of LPG are mostly used in households.

The new rate of LPG was revealed at a press conference at the office of the BERC in the capital on Tuesday.

The agency updates the price of LPG every month. BERC chairman Md Nurul Amin declared the new rate.