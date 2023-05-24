Tk 60b additional tax can be collected from property tax: CPD

The Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) on Wednesday proposed to impose property tax and inheritance tax to reduce wealth inequality and increase revenue collection.

The CPD says that an additional amount of Tk 60b can be generated from property tax by proper implementation of their recommendations.

The proposal came from the CPD dialogue on ‘State and scope of property taxation in Bangladesh’, held in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Saifuzzaman Chowdhury MP, minister for land, was present as the chief guest, while Shameem Haider Patwary MP was the special guest.