BB extends Tk 225b liquidity support to several banks

Bangladesh Bank (BB) governor Dr Ahsan H Mansur on Thursday said the central bank has extended Tk 225 billion as liquidity support to several crisis-hit banks.

“We are providing liquidity support to address the temporary cash shortages in banks, enabling customers to withdraw the required funds. We injected money to weak banks for a short time and a plan is there to adjust the money by withdrawing the excess fund from the banking sector through Bangladesh Bank bills," he said.

The governor said this while speaking at a press conference at BB headquarters in the city.

Mansur said the banking regulator is now helping those banks with liquidity support so that the depositors can get their money back.