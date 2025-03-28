New policy on defaulted loans

Banks are set to implement a new loan default policy from next month and under this policy, if a loan remains unpaid for a period ranging from three months to one year, it will be classified under different categories of default.

Previously, various types of loans could remain unpaid for up to two years before being classified as NPLs (non-performing loans). The new policy has halved this timeframe.

Industry experts have expressed concerns that the implementation of this policy could lead to an increase in non-performing loans within the banking sector.

According to Bangladesh Banks’s latest figures, as of December last year, non-performing loans had risen to nearly Tk 3500 billion, accounting for 20 per cent of total disbursed loans.

The revised classification system says, a loan that remains unpaid for three months will be classified as substandard. A loan that remains unpaid for six months will be categorised as doubtful. A loan that remains unpaid for twelve months will be deemed a bad or loss loan.

However, business leaders have urged that the implementation of this policy be postponed by six months, citing deteriorating law and order conditions and geopolitical uncertainties. Several business associations have already held discussions with Bangladesh Bank, while others have submitted formal proposals requesting a delay.

Business organisations argue that, given the current economic climate, the implementation of this new loan classification policy could result in many businesses becoming defaulters, pushing several industrial enterprises towards financial distress.